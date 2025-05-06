ATHENS — As part of his working visit to the Hellenic Republic, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan met with Greek National Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece, Tigran Mkrtchyan, also attended the meeting.

During the discussions, the two sides addressed issues related to Armenian-Greek cooperation in the field of defense. Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the current high level of collaboration and emphasized their readiness to further develop cooperation in military education, exchange of experience across various domains, and other areas.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional and international security issues.