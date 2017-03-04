Armenian Genocide Committee Announces April 24 March for Justice in LA

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Genocide Committee calls upon all segments of our community to join together in a MARCH FOR JUSTICE on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 12pm from the Pan Pacific Park to the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles as we continue to fight for justice and against the denial of the Armenian Genocide. Organizational leaders in Southern California call upon the Armenian-American community to remain vigilant and active as we continue to voice our collective demands for justice.

It is our belief that our voices are most loudly and effectively heard when they are unified, and to that end, we proudly announce the continued cooperation of community organizations to organize and execute the commemorative activities and demands for justice for this year under the banner of the Armenian Genocide Committee (“AGC”) consisting of the organizations and entities listed below.

Armenian Genocide Committee:

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church

Armenian Catholic Church of North America

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

Social Democrat Hunchak Party

Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District

Armenian Relief Society – Western USA

Homenetmen Western U.S. Region

Armenian Youth Federation

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region

Armenian Council of America

Armenian Bar Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

United Armenian Council of Los Angeles

Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools (CASPS)