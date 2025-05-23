YEREVAN — President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received Jeff Barr, Vice President of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Welcoming the guest, President Khachaturyan praised Armenia’s collaboration with the global tech giant Amazon, highlighting its significance for the country’s digital agenda, the development of high technologies, and the creation of an innovation-driven environment.

The President thanked Mr. Barr for his visit to Armenia and noted that such high-level engagements are crucial for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Jeff Barr, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and the opportunity for productive dialogue. He emphasized that the cooperation with Armenia has already yielded tangible results and continues to grow. Barr stated that Amazon Web Services is interested in deepening its partnership with Armenia, particularly in the areas of high technology, educational initiatives, and innovative solutions.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential implementation of joint programs in digitalization, artificial intelligence, data management, and related fields. They also explored prospects for developing new initiatives and projects aimed at fully realizing Armenia’s technological potential.