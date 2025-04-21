LOS ANGELES — Filmmaker Ani Hovannisian will show The Hidden Map in Armenia and Cyprus for the first time, on the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, while PBS SoCal will air the documentary for the fourth year in a row throughout Southern California.

Armenia TV will broadcast the film throughout Armenia on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 10:40 pm local time. It will be the culmination of daylong nationwide commemorations, including a procession to the eternal flame at Dzidzernagapert. Armenia TV is a widely-viewed television station with cable and satellite networks extending beyond Armenia. Hovannisian said, “I’ve envisioned this day for a long time, the day when I can share this story about our collective loss and survival and belonging with people of Armenia. And I’m grateful that Armenia TV is making it possible. Hopefully, it can help reconnect us to our common roots and strengthen them for our nation’s good and future.” Hovannisian will also present the film in person at the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute (AGMI) in Yerevan on Sunday, April 27, 2025 at 1:30 pm. The screening and discussion are being hosted by the AGMI and will be introduced by Museum Director Dr. Edita Gzoyan. The event is open to the public, and caps off the documentary series, Echoes of Survival: A Trilogy of Truth. Two other films, They Won Through Living and New Homeland were presented earlier in the month by Drs. Ani Manukyan and Tehmine Martoyan.

From Armenia, Hovannisian will head to Cyprus, where she will speak and share The Hidden Map at the Pantheon Theatre in Nicosia on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 7:00 pm. The community-wide event is being organized by Armenian Representative in the Cyprus Parliament and long-time community leader, Vartkes Mahdessian, and the Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee composed of several organizations. The public is invited to participate. Admission to all events is complimentary.

In the meantime, PBS SoCal and PBS SoCal Plus have scheduled the film to air for the fourth year in a row. It will air on Saturday April 26, at 12:30 pm on PBS SoCal and at 7:00 pm on PBS SoCal Plus. It will run again on Sunday, April 27 at 12:30 pm on PBS SoCal Plus. PBS has aired the popular documentary more than 2000 times across the country, encouraged by strong audience engagement and demonstrating its firm and enduring support of the film and the story it tells.

The Hidden Map brings to life the remarkable journey of an Armenian-American granddaughter of Genocide survivors and a Scottish explorer as they trek through the forbidden Armenian homeland in today’s eastern Turkey, uncovering buried truths, sacred relics, brave resilience and the hidden map. It is a journey that Hovannisian continues to take and share with viewers around the world.