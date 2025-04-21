THE VATICAN – Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Vatican has announced.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Vatican stated that the pontiff passed away in his residence.

Francis was the first Pope from the Americas and the Southern Hemisphere. Not since Syrian-born Gregory III, who died in 741, had there been a non-European Bishop of Rome.

Francis’s predecessor, Benedict XVI, was the first Pope in nearly 600 years to retire voluntarily. For almost a decade, the Vatican Gardens were home to two popes.

On Easter Sunday, Pope Francis briefly appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, delivering his traditional Urbi et Orbi (“To the City and the World”) message. During the address, he prayed for peace across the globe — including a final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to the Vatican press office.

The Pope made a special reference to the South Caucasus, emphasizing the urgency of reconciliation in a region marked by long-standing tensions.

“He specifically prayed for a definitive peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and for healing across the region,” the Vatican statement read.

In his address, Pope Francis also mentioned Christian communities in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine and various conflicts across Africa.

Armenian PM Offers Condolences Over Pope’s Death

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed his condolences following the death of Pope Francis.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. His Holiness’s outstanding leadership in striving for a peaceful and just world cannot be forgotten,” Pashinyan wrote in a post on X.

“I extend my condolences to all believers around the world for this great loss,” he added.