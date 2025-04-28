Up next
TALLIN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is on an official visit to Estonia, met with representatives of the Armenian community.
Pashinyan presented the “Real Armenia” ideology and addressed the challenges facing Armenia, as well as potential solutions for overcoming them.
The Prime Minister answered questions related to regional developments, the Armenian government’s peace agenda, national priorities, and programs and initiatives aimed at Armenia’s development.
Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Estonia on April 27.
During the visit, he was scheduled to meet with Estonian President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, and Speaker of Parliament Lauri Hussar.
Prime Minister Pashinyan was also expected to visit the e-Estonia Briefing Center.

