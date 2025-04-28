TALLINN — The second day of the official visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan began with a visit to the Presidential Palace of the Republic of Estonia, where the Prime Minister signed the honorary guest book.

Following this, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with President of the Republic of Estonia Alar Karis.

President Karis welcomed the Prime Minister’s official visit and expressed confidence that it would give a new impetus to the further development of multilateral relations between the two countries. He highlighted the centuries-old ties between the Armenian and Estonian peoples, emphasizing that these historic connections provide a strong foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and stressed that Armenia highly values its relationship with Estonia, which is rooted in mutual respect and historical friendship. He noted that the high-level mutual visits in recent years demonstrate the shared commitment to strengthening the Armenia-Estonia partnership and advancing political dialogue to a new level.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the reforms underway in Armenia, particularly in the development of democratic institutions, public administration, the economy, and the justice sector. Prime Minister Pashinyan underlined the importance of Estonia’s support and experience-sharing in these areas.

The interlocutors also addressed the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. Prime Minister Pashinyan noted Armenia’s deep appreciation for Estonia’s steadfast support of the Armenian government’s efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region, as well as Estonia’s clear position in upholding Armenia’s territorial integrity.

President Karis welcomed the progress made toward a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressed hope that the agreement would be signed soon. He reaffirmed Estonia’s support for initiatives aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The parties also exchanged views on the further development of Armenia-European Union relations and the expansion of cooperation across various sectors.