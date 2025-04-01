Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — An Instagram post by the President of Germany referencing Nagorno-Karabakh has sparked a diplomatic dispute between Berlin and Baku.

During his first official visit to Armenia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier posted a photo of the Nagorno-Karabakh flag on his official Instagram account, writing:
“The conflict concerns the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region legally belongs to Azerbaijan. However, it is predominantly inhabited by Armenians. There have been numerous clashes over the past several decades.”

Baku’s official response was swift. Yesterday, Germany’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry filed an official protest over the Instagram post showing the Nagorno-Karabakh flag.

Describing the incident as “an infringement on the country’s territorial integrity,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry labeled the German President’s post a “clear political provocation,” emphasizing that it occurred during a regional diplomatic visit.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkey Cannot Play Any Role in Peaceful Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

YEREVAN (ARKA) — Anna Naghdalyan, spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, commented…

Coronavirus Pandemic Will Cause Serious Damage to Armenia’s Economy

YEREVAN — Economic growth in Armenia will practically grind to a halt…

Westside Guild of Ararat Home Host 25th Anniversary Christmas Luncheon

LOS ANGELES — The Christmas Season is off to a great start…

Turkey Calls Czech Senate Armenian Genocide Resolution ‘Null and Void’

ANKARA — Turkey has reacted angrily to the Czech Senate Resolution recognizing…