YEREVAN — An Instagram post by the President of Germany referencing Nagorno-Karabakh has sparked a diplomatic dispute between Berlin and Baku.

During his first official visit to Armenia, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier posted a photo of the Nagorno-Karabakh flag on his official Instagram account, writing:

“The conflict concerns the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The region legally belongs to Azerbaijan. However, it is predominantly inhabited by Armenians. There have been numerous clashes over the past several decades.”

Baku’s official response was swift. Yesterday, Germany’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ralf Horlemann, was summoned to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The ministry filed an official protest over the Instagram post showing the Nagorno-Karabakh flag.

Describing the incident as “an infringement on the country’s territorial integrity,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry labeled the German President’s post a “clear political provocation,” emphasizing that it occurred during a regional diplomatic visit.