Koreez Game App Will Enhance Students’ Knowledge of Armenian Cultural Heritage

CANOGA PARK – Officials of theKoreez Game App and the Canoga Park, California-based AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School formalized a partnership and the inaugural U.S. launch of the Koreez Game App on Wednesday, April 9. The partnership provides AGBU MD students access to the Koreez Game App to explore a rich multimedia knowledge base on Armenian history, cultural heritage, traditions, religion, art, cuisine, architecture, and more.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School and grateful to David Ghoogasian and Lena Sarkissian for their dedication to preserving the Armenian heritage for Armenian-American students. Having lived and studied in America, I understand the pressures on the second- generation Armenians to preserve their Armenian heritage with limited easy access to authentic content,” said Suren Aloyan, Founder/CEO of Koreez EdTech. “Koreez is an accessible cultural heritage knowledge platform available in Armenian, English, and soon in Western Armenian. Following the launch of our cooperation with the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, we hope to expand the Koreez initiative to all AGBU network schools and ultimately to all the interested Armenian schools and communities worldwide.”

“I was familiar and quite impressed with the Dasaran platform in Armenia when Kevork Zoryan of AGBU introduced me to Suren Aloyan, and I came to learn more about Suren’s vision and pragmatism as well as about Koreez and the Koreez Educational Oscars. We are proud and honored to launch this collaboration, and appreciate Suren’s dedication, willingness, and enthusiasm to adapt Koreez based on feedback from our students and teachers who piloted the program to ensure it meets the needs of American-Armenian subscribers,” said David Ghoogasian, Head, AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School. “Our collaboration will make Koreez even more accessible as content is translated into Standard Western Armenian and Standard Eastern Armenian with classical orthography to reach a wider audience. We hope to share and expand the reach to other Armenian schools and students in our area and worldwide, making learning entertaining while engaging a global community. We are truly excited about the short and long-term implications and the potential and are confident that the best is yet to come.”

The Canoga Park (CA)-based AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School is a preschool through 12th grade school committed to instilling Armenian heritage and fostering academic excellence in a safe and nurturing environment. Its college preparatory program inspires students who value their Armenian culture and identity to become critical thinkers and be equipped to face the ever-changing world.

Koreez EdTech, founded in 2023 by serial EdTech entrepreneur Suren Aloyan, provides an accessible, multimedia cultural heritage knowledge platform available in Armenian, English, and soon in Western Armenian. Connecting the global Armenian schools and communities, over 200,000 students across 40 countries are currently spending up to 30 minutes daily on Koreez Mobile App, enhancing their Armenian cultural heritage and language knowledge. Students, parents, teachers, and schools worldwide interested in instilling and preserving knowledge of the Armenian heritage for the next generation can contact [email protected]