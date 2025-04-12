MOSCOW — For the second time, the prestigious Forbes magazine has spotlighted an event initiated by businessman Vruyr Penesyan in Moscow, showcasing nearly $2 billion worth of real estate from Armenia. On April 12 and 13, the first-ever exhibition of Armenian premium and luxury real estate will take place at the esteemed Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow hotel. The event will feature Armenia’s most prominent new developments and investment projects, valued at a total of approximately $2 billion—already generating significant interest in the Russian market.

The event is also being promoted by one of Russia’s most influential celebrities, Ksenia Sobchak. The exhibition will spotlight not only premier developments in Yerevan but also top projects in Armenia’s major tourist destinations, including the Myler Mountain Resort (Aparan), Movenpick and Novotel hotels (Tsaghkadzor), and the Allure Residence (Dilijan).

One of the event’s key highlights is the participation of five internationally renowned brands—Kempinski, Pullman, Movenpick, Milano Firenze, and Novotel—all of which have already launched operations in Armenia.

“The presence of these brands in Armenia introduces a new cultural standard to the market, significantly enhancing both investment appeal and the overall quality of offerings,” says Vruyr Penesyan, head of Business Partners of Armenia.

Yerevan’s modern architecture will be represented by several innovative projects including Amanoo Sarin, Skyline, Ayvazovski, Dalan Technopark, HEVN, Ember, Old Yerevan, Amanoo Ivy, Amiryan Residence, InTown, Firdus 33, Shant Residence, Argishti Residence, and others. Notably, the Amanoo development has been selected by Forbes as one of the most unique projects, with a special feature currently in preparation.

During the event, Armenian banks—including IDBank—will present special mortgage financing programs, including options for foreign nationals (non-residents), which are expected to facilitate investment growth and streamline the process of acquiring real estate in Armenia.