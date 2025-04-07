NEW YORK — The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) is proud to announce the return of its highly acclaimed Discover Armenia program, an immersive summer experience designed to connect Armenian youth from around the world with their peers and ancestral homeland. Through a combination of cultural exploration, community service, and adventure, this life-changing initiative fosters a deeper connection to Armenian heritage while empowering participants to make a meaningful impact and lifelong friendships.

Since its inception, Discover Armenia has provided young Armenians, aged 15 to 18, with an unparalleled opportunity to experience Armenia firsthand. The program combines visits to historical landmarks, cultural workshops, and volunteer projects aimed at uplifting local communities. Participants gain invaluable knowledge about their roots, forge lifelong friendships, and contribute to the ongoing development of Armenia.

“Our goal is to provide young Armenians with a profound and personal connection to their peers from around the world and to their heritage,” said Gayane Manukian, Director of Diaspora Youth Program at AGBU. “Through hands-on experiences and meaningful engagement with local communities, Discover Armenia inspires the next generation to embrace their identity and contribute to the future of Armenia.”

The Discover Armenia Program offers unique opportunities to participants that stand out from other programs. In addition to the many iconic sites, other adventures include exploring Areni Cave, home to the world’s oldest known winery, dating back over 6,000 years ; the Wings of Tatev is the world’s longest reversible cable car, leading to the stunning Tatev Monastery, an important historic and spiritual landmark, and ziplining at Yell Extreme Park, which offers a range of adrenaline-pumping activities.

A trip to Gyumri, Armenia’s cultural capital, provides a deep dive into the city’s artistic and historical richness. Participants explore the Kumayri district, where cobblestone pathways lead to centuries-old homes that tell the stories of the city’s past. A visit to the Dzitoghtsyan Museum of Social Life and National Architecture offers insight into the daily lives of Gyumri’s past generations, while the Aslamazyan Sisters Gallery showcases the city’s vibrant artistic legacy. One of the most memorable experiences is a khachkar (cross-stone) carving workshop, where participants learn the intricate techniques of stone carving from skilled artisans, gaining a deeper appreciation for this ancient Armenian tradition. Engaging with local craftsmen, painters, and musicians, participants witness firsthand the creativity and warmth that define Gyumri.

Participants also visit Dilijan, known as the “Switzerland of Armenia,”which offers a refreshing combination of nature, history, and culture, where centuries-old monasteries of Haghartsin and Goshavank are explored. Participants learn about Armenia’s medieval history and the scholars who shaped its literary and religious traditions. Beyond its historical sites, Dilijan is a hub for arts, crafts, and environmental conservation. Here, participants interact with local artisans, discovering traditional woodworking and pottery techniques. They also gain an understanding of sustainable tourism and nature preservation efforts, highlighting Dilijan’s commitment to conservation and eco-friendly development.

The program also includes expert-led workshops that bring Armenia’s rich cultural heritage to life. In the Armenian calligraphy workshop, participants learn the delicate strokes of the Armenian alphabet under the guidance of skilled calligraphers. The khachkar carving session provides hands-on experience with tuff stone, as expert stone carvers teach the techniques behind one of Armenia’s most iconic art forms. Culinary enthusiasts engage in traditional Armenian cooking, preparing dishes such as dolma, gata, and lavash while exploring the deep cultural significance behind Armenian cuisine.

In addition to the many adventures, there is an intensive community building component to the program. Participants will take part in service projects that support underprivileged communities, including working with displaced individuals from Artsakh. Additional service project themes include environmental conservation, and education initiatives, which earns participants 20 or 60 hours of community service credits depending on the session. These experiences not only enrich their experience but also instills a sense of responsibility and commitment to Armenia’s future.

Discover Armenia is open to young Armenians worldwide, with applications available on the official AGBU website. Spring dates are April 12-21, Summer 1 dates are June 19-July 6, and Summer 2 sessions are July 30-August 16. As spots fill quickly, interested individuals are encouraged to apply early.

For more information about Discover Armenia and how to apply, please visit https://agbu.org/discover-armenia.