SACRAMENTO, CA — Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena), Chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, issued the following statement today condemning the University of California, Berkeley’s decision to cancel the student- led screening of My Sweet Land, a documentary on the Armenian Genocide:

“As an Armenian American and Chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I find it shameful that University of California, Berkeley is silencing the voices of all Armenians by canceling a student-led screening of My Sweet Land, a documentary on the Armenian Genocide. This betrayal feels exceptionally poignant given it was cancelled on the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Armenians around the world deserve an apology and a public affirmation that UC Berkeley will right their wrong by showing the film and remembering the 1.5 million lives lost during the Armenian Genocide,” said Assemblymember John Harabedian.

Harabedian emphasized that suppressing open dialogue about historical atrocities undercuts UC Berkeley’s long-standing reputation as a champion of free speech and academic freedom.

Assemblymember Harabedian and the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is calling on UC Berkeley to immediately reschedule the screening, issue a public apology to the Armenian Community, and commit to upholding the principles of free expression in the future.

The cancellation occurred on April 24- the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide- reportedly due to Turkish government influence.

Full text of California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation below:

University of California, Berkeley

200 California Hall #1500

Berkeley, CA 94720

University of California Berkeley Law

215 Law Building

Berkeley, CA 94720

Office of the Secretary and Chief of Staff

1111 Franklin Street, 12th Floor

Oakland, CA 94607

Sent Via Email and USPS

April 28, 2025

Dear Chancellor Rich Lyons, Vice Chancellor and Provost Benjamin Hermalin, Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, UC Regents Board Chair Janet Reilly, and UC Regents Vice Chair Maria Anguiano:

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation expresses our deep concern regarding the cancellation of the scheduled screening of a documentary film, My Sweet Land, at the Human Rights Center in honor of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

According to various reports, this decision followed pressure from the Consulate of Azerbaijan and several graduate students affiliated with an Azerbaijani state-sponsored scholarship program. If true, this sets a troubling precedent, raising serious questions about UC Berkeley’s commitment to free expression, academic freedom, and the autonomy of student organizations.

The justification that the film was “provocative” is deeply problematic. If accepted as a rationale for silencing marginalized communities, it invites a chilling effect on open dialogue, critical reflection, and historical memory—principles that lie at the heart of higher education.

The documentary My Sweet Land was chosen to provide space for reflection on a day of profound historical and emotional significance—the 110th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Attempts to suppress this opportunity, particularly when influenced by external political actors, are in direct conflict with the values UC Berkeley purports to uphold as a leading academic institution.

California is home to the largest Armenian diaspora in the United States and has consistently recognized the Armenian Genocide. It is alarming that representatives of a foreign government, and students funded by a foreign state, reportedly influenced internal campus decisions. This raises urgent concerns about foreign interference and the vulnerability of campus programming to geopolitical agendas.

We respectfully ask UC Berkeley for a meeting to:

Reaffirm its commitment to protecting freedom of expression and academic freedom for all student groups, especially those representing historically persecuted communities; Clarify the specific reasons for the event’s cancellation, including any involvement from external or non-university actors; Provide institutional support to ensure the documentary can be screened without further obstruction; Establish clear guidelines to safeguard student programming from foreign state influence or undue political pressure.

We look forward to meeting with you and working together on a constructive path forward.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. If you have any questions, please contact Natalie Bruton-Yenovkian at (916) 396-9738.

Sincerely,

John Harabedian, Chair, Assemblymember

Sasha Renée Pérez, Senator

Jessica Caloza, Assemblymember

Nick Schultz, Assemblymember

David Tangipa, Assemblymember

CC: