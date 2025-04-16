YEREVAN — From 2018 to the present, the Armenian government has allocated more than $1.3 billion or 548 billion drams to Nagorno-Karabakh and its residents under various items, including direct assistance to forcibly displaced persons, said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“From 2018 to September 2023, the Armenian government has allocated 367 billion drams to Nagorno-Karabakh, which is 130% more than in the period from 2012 to 2017,” he said at a regular parliamentary session on Tuesday.

On September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan initiated a large-scale offensive against Karabakh , employing artillery, drones, and combat aircraft. Following negotiations, Karabakh president Samvel Shahramanyan announced on September 28 that all state institutions would be dissolved, and Nagorno-Karabakh would come to an end effective January 1, 2024.

This situation led to the forced displacement of many residents, pushing them to seek refuge in Armenia. According to the Armenian government, over 115,000 individuals have registered for assistance, and various programs are being implemented to support them.