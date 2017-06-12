Top Posts
George Aghjayan to Lead Armenian Genealogy Workshops at NAASR

June 12, 2017

BELMONT — Researcher George Aghjayan will lead a series of genealogy workshops beginning on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) Center, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 02478. Subsequent meetings on Thursdays June 29, July 13, and July 20 (there will be no meeting on Thursday, July 6), with additional sessions being planned for the fall.

For beginners to more experienced researchers, this workshop will provide both a general overview of available resources and research strategies as well as address specific inquiries. All are welcome to participate in the discussions led by George Aghjayan, NAASR Board Member, researcher on Armenian demographics and population records in the Ottoman Empire, and co-organizer of the 2016 and 2017 Armenian Genealogy Conferences in Watertown, MA, and Dearborn, MI.

Advance registration (per session or for all four) is required for all attendees. Registration fees are $10 ($6 for current NAASR members) per session or $30 if you sign up for all four ($24 for current NAASR members). Contact NAASR at 617-489-1610 or hq@naasr.org to register.

