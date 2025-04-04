BAKU — U.S. President Donald Trump is eagerly awaiting the signing of the long-anticipated peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to Eric Jacobs, Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources. Jacobs made the statement today in Baku.

Speaking at an energy forum organized by the Azerbaijani government, the senior State Department official emphasized that the peace agreement would contribute to the region’s development.

“I congratulate both sides on finalizing the text of the peace agreement with Armenia. President Trump is looking forward to its signing and ratification, as peace and stability will ensure the economic growth of the region. Lasting peace will put an end to regional conflict and bring security and prosperity to the South Caucasus. We welcome these bold steps toward peace,” said Eric Jacobs.

Official Baku has not yet responded to the American official’s statement. However, in recent days, the President of Azerbaijan declared that the peace agreement would only be signed if Armenia met two key preconditions: amending its Constitution and dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group. President Aliyev noted that “the ball is in Armenia’s court.” The Armenian government has not responded to this statement.

In addition to these unresolved preconditions, Azerbaijan continues to demand precise maps of minefields from Armenia. Aykhan Hajizadeh, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the maps provided by Armenia are only 25% accurate. According to Hajizadeh, Armenia’s maps indicate the placement of approximately 400,000 mines, but the actual number, he claims, is closer to 1.5 million.

“This approach by Armenia regarding the mine issue is yet another setback in post-conflict efforts to promote peace and trust in the region,” Hajizadeh concluded.