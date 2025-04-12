Author
ANTALYA — Ruben Rubinyan and Serdar Kılıç, the special envoys for the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations, held a meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

“I had a constructive discussion with Serdar Kılıç regarding the normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum,” Rubinyan wrote on his X microblog.

The Diplomatic Forum officially began today in Antalya, Turkey. Attending the event from Armenia are Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan, and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan also met with his Turkish counterpart yesterday. Following the meeting, Kostanyan stated that he had an important discussion with the Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister regarding the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations and the exploration of new areas of potential cooperation.

