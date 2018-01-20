Top Posts
Home Armenian Henrikh Mkhitaryan Agrees to Join Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez Going to Manchester United
ArmenianFeaturedSports

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Agrees to Join Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez Going to Manchester United

January 20, 2018

LONDON — Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has agreed to join Arsenal, with Alexis Sanchez set to move in the opposite direction. The deal is said to be a straight swap with no money involved – and all paperwork is complete.

Armenia international Mkhitaryan, 28, will have a medical on Sunday and Monday, while Chile forward Sanchez, 29, will have his on Sunday. The length of Mkhitaryan’s contract, and his salary, is undisclosed.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had earlier said Sanchez would only join United if Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal.

The Red Devils beat Arsenal to Mkhitaryan’s signature when he signed for the Old Trafford club for £26.3m from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016. He has made 63 appearances for United – 22 this season – scoring 13 goals.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Polish Firm ‘Modernizing Armenian Tanks’

December 4, 2013

100 LIVES Launches ‘Amal Clooney Scholarship’ Program

December 16, 2015

French-Armenian Businessman Deported from Turkey for Speaking Turkish

August 4, 2016

Two Armenians Killed in Aleppo Rocket Attack

October 17, 2015

Legendary Armenian Spy Gevorg Vardanyan Dies in Moscow (Revised)

January 10, 2012

Armen Sarkissian Appointed Armenian Ambassador to UK

September 27, 2013

Victory for Armenian-Americans in Hollywood Neighborhood Council Elections

April 11, 2014

One Armenian Soldier Killed, Three Wounded in Firing From Azerbaijan

October 22, 2013

Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Visits Guiligian School

October 23, 2012

The Story of the Nuncio Who Tried to Stop the Armenian Genocide

January 10, 2017

Leave a Reply