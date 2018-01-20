Henrikh Mkhitaryan Agrees to Join Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez Going to Manchester United

LONDON — Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has agreed to join Arsenal, with Alexis Sanchez set to move in the opposite direction. The deal is said to be a straight swap with no money involved – and all paperwork is complete.

Armenia international Mkhitaryan, 28, will have a medical on Sunday and Monday, while Chile forward Sanchez, 29, will have his on Sunday. The length of Mkhitaryan’s contract, and his salary, is undisclosed.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had earlier said Sanchez would only join United if Mkhitaryan moved to Arsenal.

The Red Devils beat Arsenal to Mkhitaryan’s signature when he signed for the Old Trafford club for £26.3m from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016. He has made 63 appearances for United – 22 this season – scoring 13 goals.