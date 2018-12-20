Top Posts
Home Armenian Saroyan Documentary to Premiere at Fresno State on January 25
ArmenianArts & CultureCommunityNews

Saroyan Documentary to Premiere at Fresno State on January 25

December 20, 2018

FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State, in conjunction with the William Saroyan House Museum, is presenting the international premiere of “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” at 7:30PM on Friday, January 25, in the Satellite Student Union at Fresno State.

Directed by Harut Shatyan, and produced by Ara Baghdasaryan, “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” examines the career and personal life of Fresno native William Saroyan, a Pulitzer Prize and Oscar winning author, playwright, and artist. Through exclusive interviews with his family and friends the documentary spans the artist’s years living in Fresno and abroad.

No reservations are required, and admission is free.

Seating is available based on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 7:00 and the showing will start at 7:30. Free parking is available in Lots P15, P16, P5 and P6-parking permits not required.

The Fresno State Satellite Student Union is located at 2485 E. San Ramon, Fresno. Entrance to campus is at Barstow and Maple Aves. The Satellite Student Union is just north of the Armenian Genocide Monument on campus.

For more information about the screening please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit our Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

EU Envoy Discusses Karabakh Conflict in Yerevan

November 28, 2011

Armenia and the Cinema of Independence

September 10, 2015

Foreign Missions Briefed On Karabakh Operation

November 25, 2014

SERVICE Armenia 2016

January 26, 2016

Ruben Hayrapetian Questioned in Harsnakar Assault Probe

July 10, 2012

Yerevan Transport Activists Again Clash With Police

October 31, 2013

Attorneys Ordered to Produce Records in Armenian Genocide Settlement

May 3, 2011

Over 400 Young Professionals Attend AGBU FOCUS 2017 in Beirut

August 14, 2017

18 Casualties and 35 Wounded Among Armenian Forces Attacked by Azerbaijan

April 2, 2016

OSCE Concerned About Criminal Case Against Armenian Journalist

July 16, 2015

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.