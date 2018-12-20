Saroyan Documentary to Premiere at Fresno State on January 25

FRESNO — The Armenian Studies Program at Fresno State, in conjunction with the William Saroyan House Museum, is presenting the international premiere of “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” at 7:30PM on Friday, January 25, in the Satellite Student Union at Fresno State.

Directed by Harut Shatyan, and produced by Ara Baghdasaryan, “Lights! Camera! Saroyan!” examines the career and personal life of Fresno native William Saroyan, a Pulitzer Prize and Oscar winning author, playwright, and artist. Through exclusive interviews with his family and friends the documentary spans the artist’s years living in Fresno and abroad.

No reservations are required, and admission is free.

Seating is available based on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 7:00 and the showing will start at 7:30. Free parking is available in Lots P15, P16, P5 and P6-parking permits not required.

The Fresno State Satellite Student Union is located at 2485 E. San Ramon, Fresno. Entrance to campus is at Barstow and Maple Aves. The Satellite Student Union is just north of the Armenian Genocide Monument on campus.

For more information about the screening please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit our Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.