VATICAN CITY — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan praised Armenia’s special relationship with the Vatican as he was received by Pope Francis on Monday.

Pashinyan expressed gratitude for the meeting and noted that it was a great honor for him to be in the Apostolic Palace for the first time. According to PM Pashinyan, the ongoing mutual high-level visits testify to the special interstate relations between Armenia and the Holy See. Nikol Pashinyan added that the appointment of a resident Apostolic Nuncio in Armenia would be a significant step forward in friendly relations.

At the same time, the Prime Minister emphasized Armenia’s full support for the Holy See in serving the peace agenda on international platforms and in jointly acting and working in this direction.

Nikol Pashinyan informed His Holiness about the latest developments in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and reaffirmed the commitment of the Government of Armenia to the Peace Agenda. He also emphasized that the Republic of Armenia is determined to make its contribution to peace.

The Prime Minister thanked His Holiness for the Holy See’s continuous efforts to release Armenian prisoners.

The audience lasted for about 30 minutes and was followed by an exchange of gifts. Its Armenian-language service also noted that Pashinyan’s trip to the Vatican “lasted for only a few hours.”