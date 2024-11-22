NEW DELHI – Armenia is negotiating with India to procure 78 more Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), reports the Indian Defense Research Wing (IDRW) periodical.

These followed the successful performance of 60 units of ATAGS delivered to Armenia. They have shown exceptional capabilities in different landscapes of the country.

The first batch of six howitzers underwent extensive testing in Armenia, including in mountainous terrain and flat terrain.

The tests confirmed the accuracy at long distances and high reliability, which prompted the Armenian authorities to consider the possibility of larger-scale purchases.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia strives to integrate the wishes of servicemen to improve the next batch of ATAGS. One of the noteworthy functions is the Armenian interface already included in the system, which makes it easier to use.

The Armenian army is expected to continue to make minor updates to further adapt these artillery systems to its specific requirements.

The prospective deal for an additional 78 units of ATAGS marks another stage in the growing defense cooperation between Armenia and India. Before that, Armenia had bought the Pinaka rocket launchers and some other defensive weapons from India, the IDRW added.