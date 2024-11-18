Up next
RIGA — Armenia defeated Latvia 2-1 in the final round of the UEFA Nations League C Group 4 match held in Riga on Sunday.

Eduard Spertsyan opened the scoring in the 48th minute. Latvia equalized in the 70th minute through Roberts Uldriķis, but Artur Miranyan restored Armenia’s lead just four minutes later.

“As we predicted, it turned out to be a tough game. This match was fundamental for both teams. The game shifted in the second half, and the boys were able to complete the assignment. The first thing I demanded from them was patience,” said Suren Chakhalyan, the interim head coach of the Armenian national team.

Armenia finished second in the group with 7 points and will now compete in a two-legged transition match against a third-placed team from League B. The winner of this play-off, scheduled for March 2025, will secure a spot in League B for the next Nations League cycle. North Macedonia topped the group after defeating the Faroe Islands 1-0 in their final match, finishing with 16 points.

