PASADENA — Five years ago, the debut performance of the AGBU LA Choir at the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center of Pasadena, CA began with 18 members. Their mission was simple: to inspire the community through Armenian music and artistic excellence. By many accounts and measures, the LA Choir has handily succeeded in meeting that goal, with a bright vision for the future.

Today, the Choir is 42 singers strong, with an avid following from the Los Angeles Armenian-American community and others who appreciate the rich Armenian musical heritage from national and folk to religious and contemporary genres. Some of the audience favorites include Garun Yerevan and “Kenats Yerk” by A. Khachatouryan, “Hayastan” by K. Petrossian, and the folk song “Nazan Im Yare”, among others.

Despite its rocky start, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Choir forged ahead, quickly rising in stature and prestige, gaining in popular demand as a featured entertainer at local community events.

A mosaic of generations and backgrounds, the AGBU LA Choir is open to anyone who loves music and seeks to connect with others who share a commitment to preserving Armenian music. Under the brilliant leadership of Choir Master Nektar Mirakyan, a well-known conductor with a deep background in classical music, the Choir members have also visited the AGBU Scouts to teach the younger generation new songs and sing together.

The LA Choir’s successes have steadily mounted. During the Covid 19 pandemic, choir members rehearsed and created four virtual performances on Zoom in 2020 and 2021. As restrictions eased, the Choir began performing in person, and, in 2022, 2023, and 2024, it was a featured performer in support of the state of California’s Armenian Heritage and History Month. In addition, for the past four years, the Choir appeared at the Glendale Community College for Armenian Heritage Month.

Members have also shared the stage with Artsakh War Veteran artist and singer Arthur Khachents and performed at the AGBU Founders’ Day Celebration at AGBU PAC. At Christmas 2022, Choir members participated in a musical variety show with solo musical interludes. In addition, LA Choir chairperson Garine Seuylemezian was invited for an interview with Horizon Armenian TV.

In November 2023, audiences were taken on a journey across the Armenian musical landscape with the LA Choir performing alongside professional composer Greg Hosharian and his Armenian Pops Ensemble in an AGBU benefit concert called “Postcards from Armenia.” Soloists Natalie Buickians and Razmik Baghdasaryan performed, as well as the AGBU LA Dance School. Proceeds went toward the AGBU Global Relief Fund in support of the forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians.

The Choir was also invited to perform the Armenian and American national anthems, first in 2019 for the Armenian-American Museum Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and, in 2023, at the AGBU Gala for Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Ardem Patapoutian at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel. This November, it will participate in the LA-SINGS “All You Need is Love” program at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, at the invitation of LA Master Chorale.

“We couldn’t be prouder of how the AGBU LA Choir so quickly established itself in just five years as a vibrant artistic presence in our community,” stated

AGBU Western Region Executive Director, Gohar Stambolyan.

“Music is such an inspiring way to reach hearts and minds, and the passion and dedication of the LA Choir members shine through in every performance,” added Chairperson Seuylemezian.

For more information and to sign up for the AGBU LA Choir, contact AGBU at [email protected]