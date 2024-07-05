Tun Online Armenian School has today announced that their language courses will teach both Eastern and Western Armenian.

Linguistic differences between Eastern and Western Armenian, as well as a lack of comprehensive online learning resources have long presented challenges for Armenians wanting to learn or strengthen their language skills.

A 2023 study by the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, revealed only an estimated 30% of the global Armenian diaspora possess fluency in either Eastern or Western Armenian. This decline in language proficiency threatens the cultural identity of Armenians abroad, with many Armenians fearing that Armenian is a dying language.

Online Armenian Schools are uniquely positioned to address this challenge. By offering courses that cater to both Eastern and Western Armenian speakers, these institutions provide a platform for mutual understanding and a unified Armenian language experience.

“Our online curriculum emphasizes the core elements of Armenian grammar and vocabulary in both dialects,” Tun Online Armenian School said in a statement today. “This allows students from diverse backgrounds – across 5 continents and 27 counties – to learn alongside each other, fostering a sense of community while strengthening their Armenian language skills.”

This announcement follows the welcomed launch of the Armenian Social Network in 2023, which encourages Armenians across the world to connect with peers from different regions, build business connections and discover how fellow Armenians live – promoting communication and understanding amongst our global Armenian community.

This rise of online Armenian communication resources presents a promising opportunity for the Armenian diaspora. By bridging the dialect divide and fostering a love for the Armenian language, these institutions are helping to preserve a vital part of Armenian heritage for future generations.