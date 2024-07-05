NEW YORK — Azerbaijan is escalating its conflict with France in the Pacific over arms supplies to Armenia, Bloomberg writes.

“That confrontation looks set to escalate as France, home to the world’s third-largest Armenian diaspora, recently signed a new agreement to supply arms to Yerevan.

Paris is expected to maintain its military support for Armenia regardless of the outcome of the snap legislative elections called by President Emmanuel Macron.

Azerbaijan itself has spent billions of dollars on arms supplies, which have also been supplied by foreign powers such as Turkey, Israel, and Russia.

Azerbaijan has been escalating its conflict with France, which is unfolding over French territories in the Pacific, the Caribbean and Latin America, over weapons the European country has supplied to Armenia.

The Baku Initiative Group, an organization affiliated with the Azerbaijani government, advocates for an end to Paris’ rule in many overseas regions, supporting pro-independence activists in places such as French Polynesia and New Caledonia,” the agency wrote.