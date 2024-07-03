TBILISI — In parallel with the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Baku is creating new obstacles that slow down the peace process, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday.

“I have repeatedly stated that if we work intensively, we can complete this process and sign [the peace treaty] with Azerbaijan within a month. However, we see that every now and then, certain very unnatural obstacles are being created to slow down this process,” Mirzoyan noted during a press briefing with his Georgian counterpart, Ilia Darchiashvili in Tbilisi.

“We attach great importance to the continuation of the delimitation process based on the Alma-Ata Declaration. In parallel, the peace agreement is being prepared, and Armenia is also very constructive here. Armenia’s proposals and approaches are transparent,” the minister emphasized.

Mirzoyan expressed confidence that now there is a genuine historical opportunity to establish lasting peace in the region. He reiterated Armenia’s commitment to fully unblock infrastructure and communications with Azerbaijan to promote development and ensure regional stability.

“This will economically benefit not only Armenia but also [other] countries of the region, and we believe it will bring peace to [the South Caucasus],” Mirzoyan stated.

Mirzoyan reiterated that Armenia has not received a positive response from Azerbaijan regarding this proposal.

“On the contrary, we see that new, I can say with confidence, artificial obstacles are being created to delay the process, but we continue to believe that there is a historical opportunity to establish long-term peace in the region,” Mirzoyan said.