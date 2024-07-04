YEREVAN — Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated US President Joe Biden on the occasion of Independence Day, the press service of the Armenian government reported on Thursday.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and myself, I warmly congratulate you and the people of the United States of America on Independence Day.

The universal values of freedom, justice, and democracy at the foundation of the United States of America, as well as the ideals reflected in the Declaration of Independence, continue to be a source of inspiration and encouragement around the world,” Pashinyan’s message said.

The message also mentioned the multi-layered and close ties between Armenia and the US , the significant growth and development of cooperation in recent years, the inclusion of new areas in the bilateral agenda emphasize the strength of our partnership based on democratic principles, the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

“I am happy to record that the commitment to further expansion of our cooperation in democratic reforms, promotion of economic and energy resilience, justice, fight against corruption, security cooperation and cooperation on other fields was reflected in the vision of raising the strategic dialogue between Armenia and the USA to the level of strategic partnership,” read Pashinyan’s message.

According to Pashinyan, Armenia greatly values the role of the United States in the peace-building process in the South Caucasus and deeply appreciates the US support for the sovereignty, independence, democracy, territorial integrity and inviolability of Armenia’s borders in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Protocol.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm Armenia’s commitment to the peace agenda and express confidence that our continued and strengthening partnership at this critical time will contribute to building a peaceful and more prosperous future for our two countries and the region,” Pashinyan stated.