Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Technotun, an Armenian developer company, and Europe’s largest hospitality company Accor from France signed a cooperation memorandum, Armenia’s Economy Ministry reported on Tuesday.

Technotun’s director Tigran Mnatsakanyan and Accor’s Chief Operating Officer Alexis Delaroff signed the deal.

According to the deal, the Technotun company will construct the Pullman Living and Residences Yerevan hotel complex in Yerevan’s Nork-Marash district for Accor. The investment project is expected to be worth over $100 million.

The complex will have a space of 20,000 square meters, including 16,000 square meters of publicly available infrastructure.

The Accor company was established in 1967 and now operates over 5,600 hotels, 10,000 restaurants and bars in more than 110 countries worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Former Glendale Mayor Larry Zarian Passes Away

GLENDALE — Former Glendale Mayor Larry Zarian has died on Thursday at…

NKR MFA: Negotiations Should be Restored in Trilateral Format

STEPANAKERT (Armenianow) — Official Stepanakert has welcomed the Vienna meeting of the…

PM Pashinyan Holds Telephone Conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US…

JSAS Releases Volume 28.1 on the Theme of Performance

The Society for Armenian Studies announces the release of Volume 28, Issue…