YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish-Armenian relations and regional security in a phone call reported by the Armenian government late on Tuesday.

Both leaders underscored their political resolve to fully normalize relations between Turkey and Armenia “without preconditions,” according to a statement from the Communications Directorate on June 18.

In this context, the leaders highlighted the significance of continuing the dialogue between their respective special envoys and affirmed the points of consensus reached thus far.

Additionally, the leaders expressed their satisfaction with the ongoing dialogue between senior officials from Turkey and Armenia, while also discussing recent developments in the region and international issues, the statement said.

One of those agreements calls for the opening of the Turkish-Armenian border for Armenian or Turkish diplomatic passport and citizens of third countries. Ruben Rubinyan, the Armenian official who negotiated it with senior Turkish diplomat Serdar Kilic, said as recently as on June 11 that unlike Yerevan, Ankara has taken no steps to implement it.

Erdogan also extended his condolences to Pashinyan for the flood disaster that recently struck northern Armenia. The late May floods resulted in the deaths of four people and the collapse of several bridges.

During the phone call, Pashinyan conveyed his congratulations to Erdogan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, to which the Turkish president reciprocated by preemptively celebrating the Armenian leader’s Vardavar festival.