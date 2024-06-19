Genocide and Survivor Communities: Agency, Resistance, Recognition June 23-26, 2024

LOS ANGELES — The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies is a co-sponsor of the 9th International Conference on Genocide by the International Network of Genocide Scholars and the USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research, to be held from Sunday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at USC.

This biennial convention of the International Network of Genocide Scholars is entitled “Genocide and Survivor Communities: Agency, Resistance, Recognition.” Among a multitude of survivor communities, Los Angeles is home to one of the largest communities of Armenian genocide survivors and their descendants.

The four-day conference will showcase research by leading Armenian Studies scholars from around the world, featuring work on Armenian Genocide memorialization, return narratives, oral history collections, transitional justice issues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and more. Several members of the Institute’s team, Dr. Shushan Karapetian, Manuk Avedikyan, and Gegham Mughnetsyan, will also present their scholarship.

Additionally, on Tuesday, June 25, the Institute will lead a group of international genocide scholars on an excursion of Los Angeles to showcase the contributions of Armenian survivor communities to the city’s development.

