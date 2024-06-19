Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Genocide and Survivor Communities: Agency, Resistance, Recognition June 23-26, 2024

LOS ANGELES — The USC Dornsife Institute of Armenian Studies is a co-sponsor of the 9th International Conference on Genocide by the International Network of Genocide Scholars and the USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research, to be held from Sunday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at USC.

This biennial convention of the International Network of Genocide Scholars is entitled “Genocide and Survivor Communities: Agency, Resistance, Recognition.” Among a multitude of survivor communities, Los Angeles is home to one of the largest communities of Armenian genocide survivors and their descendants.

The four-day conference will showcase research by leading Armenian Studies scholars from around the world, featuring work on Armenian Genocide memorialization, return narratives, oral history collections, transitional justice issues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and more. Several members of the Institute’s team, Dr. Shushan Karapetian, Manuk Avedikyan, and Gegham Mughnetsyan, will also present their scholarship.

Additionally, on Tuesday, June 25, the Institute will lead a group of international genocide scholars on an excursion of Los Angeles to showcase the contributions of Armenian survivor communities to the city’s development.

Click learn more for additional details, preliminary program, and how to register to attend.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

English Translation of “Hadjin, If We Forget You” Presented at the Western Diocese

BURBANK — Under the auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate…

British-Armenian Alan Andranik Gogbashian Appointed UK Ambassador to Armenia

LONDON — Alan Andranik Gogbashian has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to…

Denial of the Armenian Genocide as Turkish National Security Policy

The Politics of Genocide On November 4th, noted Turkish-born scholar Taner Akçam…

Armenia Citizenship will be Granted in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq Until End of 2016

YEREVAN — The citizens of Lebanon, Syria and Iraq will be given an opportunity…