MOSCOW — Armenia will lose tariff-free access to the Russian market and other economic privileges granted by Moscow if it seeks to join the European Union, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk indicated on Tuesday.

Overchuk issued the warning as he addressed an international expert forum in Moscow just days after the Armenian government revived talk of an EU membership bid amid a continuing deterioration of Russian-Armenian relations.

A senior Armenian pro-government lawmaker, Arman Yeghoyan, said on Friday that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his political team are “seriously considering” making such a bid because they believe accession to the EU would benefit the Armenian economy. Yeghoyan spoke as he chaired a parliamentary hearing on the issue initiated by pro-Western fringe groups supporting Pashinyan. They urged his government to hold a referendum on EU membership within the next three months.

“There is a well-known half-joke that Nikol Vovaevich [Pashinyan] made in one of his interviews,” the Sputnik news agency quoted Overchuk as saying. “Answering a question about when he would join the EU if he were to choose, Pashinyan joked ‘this year.’ Discussions are also underway regarding holding a referendum on joining the EU.”

“Of course, speaking about Armenia, it is impossible, it would be wrong to turn, so to speak, a blind eye to the fact that today the political vector of this country is leaning more and more towards the West,” he went on, according to another Russian news agency, TASS. “You also need to understand that the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) are incompatible things.

“And the benefits that a country receives from proximity to Russia must also be perceived as the price we pay for our security and strategic depth. So the arrival of some extra-regional players there would, of course, have consequences.”

“We don’t do gifts here,” added the Russian vice-premier.