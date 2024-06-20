VILNIUS — Armenia is ready to finalize and conclude the peace treaty with Azerbaijan within a month, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference following a meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis.

During a meeting in Vilnius, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries discussed international and regional security issues. The Armenian FM briefed his counterpart on the process of normalization of relations with neighbors and efforts to build lasting stability in the South Caucasus.

“As you are aware, we started delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan based on the 1991 Alma-Ata declaration. In this regard, we of course appreciate the position expressed by Lithuania’s MFA following the delimitation agreement in April,” the Foreign Minister said at the press conference.

“Now it is very important to ensure the continuity of the delimitation based on the same Alma-Ata declaration and reaffirmation of mutual recognition of territorial integrity, as it is vital for ensuring clarity on the border and avoiding any provocations in the future. It is also of utmost importance to finalize the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan: we have sent very constructive proposals to the Azerbaijani side, and we are ready to finalize them and conclude the treaty during the upcoming month as we have already proposed. Unfortunately, we have not been hearing from the Azerbaijani side so far. Moreover, Azerbaijan is bringing new issues which at least raises questions about their genuineness towards the final goal of establishing peace in our neighborhood and broader region,” Ararat Mirzoyan stated.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Lithuania also exchanged views on their vision of a peaceful South Caucasus and possibilities of economic development, touched upon the topic of connectivity as well as the Crossroads of Peace initiative.

“There is no doubt that if implemented it can bring significant benefits for our region and beyond, both for the public and private sector as well,” the Armenian Foreign Minister said.