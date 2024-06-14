YEREVAN — On June 15, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, will be on a working visit to the Swiss canton of Nidwalden, where he will participate in the Global Peace Summit for Ukraine.

The press service of the Security Council of Armenia added that the Secretary will also then arrive in the French capital of Paris, where he has scheduled working meetings.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, held a video conference call with the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, expressing hope that Armenia will join the Ukrainian Peace Formula and participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The Global Piece Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The participating nations will develop a joint negotiating position before handing it over to Russia.