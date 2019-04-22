BELMONT — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research invites the public to attend its 65th Annual Assembly of Members on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at First Armenian Church, Nahigian Hall, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA, convening at 12 noon, with luncheon beginning at 12:15 pm.

This event will feature the progress on NAASR’s state-of-the-art headquarters, research center, and global hub for Armenian Studies through the proximity of First Armenian Church to the construction site across the street, as well as through a detailed presentation from NAASR’s talented architectural, engineering, and design team of Symmes, Maini & McKee Associates (SMMA), whose President and CEO is Ara Krafian.

NAASR Board Chairman, Yervant Chekijian of Watertown, MA, will give welcoming remarks and report on the progress of the Building on Our Legacy Campaign as well as other important NAASR initiatives and plans for the future. Following the luncheon, the SMMA team will highlight special design features and progress on NAASR’s new headquarters, which will be named the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building in honor of the renowned academic, scholar, historian, and philanthropist.

The luncheon, featured presentation, and NAASR business sessions are open to the public, though only NAASR members with dues paid for the current year are eligible to vote. To make luncheon reservations for the Assembly, send an email to hq@naasr.org, or mail registration and luncheon fee to NAASR, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA 02478, or register online through www.naasr.org. Reservations are due by April 26, and the luncheon fee is $18.00 per person

NAASR Organizational Reports and Elections

Following the luncheon and presentation by the SMMA team, the business session of the Assembly will convene with presentations on NAASR’s ongoing activities to advance Armenian Studies, research, and publication. NAASR Board Chairman Yervant Chekijian will chair the business session, and Stepan Piligian of Westford, MA, will serve as Secretary.

The Assembly will also include reports on organizational, informational, academic, and financial matters as well as an election of Directors. In addition, the Assembly’s special committees on Nominations, Constitution and Rules, New Business and Resolutions, and Auditing will present their reports.