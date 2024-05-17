LUXEMBOURG — The Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg unanimously adopted a motion expressing support for Armenia, as well as the establishment of peace and stability in the region, the Mission of Armenia to the EU announced on Thursday.

The motion condemns the forced exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s unjustified military operation.

The motion says the International Court of Justice order of 17 November 2023 underscores the importance of adhering to international law, as well as calls for the immediate release of Armenian prisoners of war by Azerbaijan․

Emphasizing the recognition of territorial integrity of the South Caucasian countries, on the basis of Alma-Ata Protocol of 1991, the motion encourages the demarcation works between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as establishment of diplomatic relations in the region and commends Armenia’s democratic progress and its ratification of the Rome Statute․

Furthermore, the motion emphasizes the importance of deepening EU-Armenia relations through a new partnership program and advocates for the EU’s increased role in mediating the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. Additionally, it encourages the strengthening of economic, scientific and educational ties between Luxembourg, the EU, and Armenia.