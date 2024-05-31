YEREVAN — Armenia is not participating in the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO, taking place in Almaty, reported by the RIA Novosti agency, with reference to the head of the information and public relations division of the CSTO Secretariat, Yuri Shuvalov.

“A meeting of the defence ministers of the CSTO member countries is beginning in Almaty, in which the representative of Armenia is not participating, but Armenia is not against decisions being made in a limited format,” said Shuvalov.

The meeting is being held within the framework of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CSTO. It is reported that the participants will discuss challenges and threats to military security in the collective security regions of the CSTO, as well as issues related to the development of the military component of the organization.