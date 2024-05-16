YEREVAN — The Republic of Armenia will open an embassy in Nicosia, capital of the Republic of Cyprus, the Armenian government announced on Thursday, May 18.

According to the government, the diplomatic representation in Cyprus will contribute to the further development of relations between the two friendly countries.

Traditionally friendly countries, Armenia and Cyprus have managed to develop strong interstate relations. A high-level political dialogue is currently under way between the two countries, and there is a multi-sector bilateral agenda.

The continuous development of Armenian-Cypriot relations has been highlighted by mutual visits of high-ranking officials, the creation of a broad legal framework and an active political and economic dialogue between the two countries.

Currently Armenia’s Ambassador to Greece also serves as Ambassador to Cyprus (seat in Athens). The seat of the Cypriot Embassy in Armenia is in Moscow.

On March 14, 2024, the Cypriot side informed in an official statement about the decision of the Council of Ministers of Cyprus of February 27, 2024 to open a diplomatic representation (embassy) of Cyprus in Armenia (seat in Yerevan).