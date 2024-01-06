Up next
YEREVAN — 55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them, a senior law enforcement official has said.

Argishti Kyaramyan, the Head of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told First Channel News that Azerbaijan has confirmed holding 23 Armenians captive but they have evidence on the forced disappearance of another 32 persons after the 2020 war.

“At this moment 23 compatriots confirmed by Azerbaijan are being held there, 17 of whom are persons captured as a result of the 2023 aggression. We have evidence regarding the forced disappearance of 32 persons after the 44-day war, which we have presented to supranational organizations,” Kyaramyan said.

Furthermore, even the European Court of Human Rights indicated interim measures regarding 22 of the prisoners, however Azerbaijan denies the fact that these persons have been taken captive.

