YEREVAN — Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia and the Chairman of the Commission on Border Delimitation with Azerbaijan Mher Grigoryan has refuted the rumors that 6th-7th century Church of the Holy Mother of God, located in the village of Voskepar, Tavush province, will be handed over to Azerbaijan.

“After the implementation of the agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on border delimitation, the church will remain in the territory of Armenia,” Grigoryan’s office told Armenpress.

Residents of several settlements in Tavush continue to protest against the agreement on border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They carried on their protest near the Voskepar church on April 22, where, according to them, demining works are underway in order to hand over the territory to Azerbaijan.

In this context, rumors have circulated that the Voskepar church will fall under Azerbaijani control after the delimitation process.

After completion of demining works the local residents were given access to the church.