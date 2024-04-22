Vahagn Davtyan
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

DOHA — Armenian’s Vahagn Davtyan and Artur Davtyan teamed up to win a pair of golds at the World Cup of Doha that ended Saturday.

Vahagn Davtyan placed first on still rings and Artur Davtyan placed first on vault in the fourth and final competition of the 2024 World Cup series through which some gymnasts earned berths to this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

With his victory Vahagn Davtyan secured his spot at the Olympic Games in Paris. Scoring an impressive 14.833 points, Davtyan showcased his mastery of the rings, outshining his competitors and clinching the top spot on the podium.

Artur Davtyan had to rely on superior execution to carry him to the top. A stuck Dragulescu vault and a near-stuck Yeo II (handspring front 2.5) did the trick, with Davtyan taking gold by a single tenth, 15.166 to  Carlos Yulo’s (PHI), 15.066. Davtyan had already qualified for the Olympics in prior competitions.

Twelve teams qualified for Paris through the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, and several individuals earned all-around spots through their performances at the 2023 Worlds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Survey of 3000 Armenians Provides a Snapshot of Opinions In the Diaspora

LONDON — The results of a major research on public opinion in…

Armenian Genocide Issue Raised at Turkey’s High Advisory Board Meeting

ANKARA — The Armenian Genocide was discussed at a meeting of Turkey’s…

Dr. Mihran Agbabian Passes Away

LOS ANGELES — Dr. Mihran Agbabian, long time community leader and philanthropist,…

Putin and Erdogan Vow New Era Of Close Relations

ST PETERSBURG — The presidents of Russia and Turkey vowed to open…