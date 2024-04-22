DOHA — Armenian’s Vahagn Davtyan and Artur Davtyan teamed up to win a pair of golds at the World Cup of Doha that ended Saturday.

Vahagn Davtyan placed first on still rings and Artur Davtyan placed first on vault in the fourth and final competition of the 2024 World Cup series through which some gymnasts earned berths to this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

With his victory Vahagn Davtyan secured his spot at the Olympic Games in Paris. Scoring an impressive 14.833 points, Davtyan showcased his mastery of the rings, outshining his competitors and clinching the top spot on the podium.

Artur Davtyan had to rely on superior execution to carry him to the top. A stuck Dragulescu vault and a near-stuck Yeo II (handspring front 2.5) did the trick, with Davtyan taking gold by a single tenth, 15.166 to Carlos Yulo’s (PHI), 15.066. Davtyan had already qualified for the Olympics in prior competitions.

Twelve teams qualified for Paris through the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, and several individuals earned all-around spots through their performances at the 2023 Worlds.