YEREVAN — Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien signed today the document on prolongation of the agreement “On Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the U.S. Government in the Field of Countering the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.”

According to the Ministry of Defense press service, during the May 2 meeting Ambassador Kvien noted that the American side is ready to continue supporting the defense reforms being implemented in Armenia.

In the course of the meeting, the current progress and prospects of development of cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and the United States in the sphere of defense were discussed.

The current level of cooperation was mutually assessed as high. Regional security issues were also discussed.