ISTANBUL — The Istanbul Governor’s Office has announced a ban on a public remembrance event for the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, bianet reports.

The event, organized by the April 24 Commemoration Platform, was scheduled to take place in Kadikoy district on April 24, considered the beginning of the genocide.

This decision marks the continuation of a policy from previous years, where similar applications by the platform were denied. The ban has been criticized by various human rights organizations, including the Human Rights Association (İHD), which has been vocal in its efforts to commemorate the genocide annually.

Despite the prohibition, the İHD’s Committee Against Racism and Discrimination plans to hold a press briefing titled “Recognize, Apologize, Compensate” at their headquarters in Taksim on the same day.

Additionally, a forum discussing the necessity of confronting genocide, titled “Genocide: Why is confrontation a necessity?” will be organized by the ‘Stop Racism and Nationalism’ Platform at Nostalji Cafe in Sisli on the evening of April 23.