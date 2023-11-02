WASHINGTON, DC — The US Department of State has reaffirmed its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia.

VOA Armenian service asked the State Department to comment on the Lemkin Institute’s latest Red Flag alert for genocide due to the alarming potential for an invasion of Armenia by Azerbaijan in the coming days and weeks.

In response the State Department emphasized that “the United States strongly supports Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasized that any violation of that sovereignty and territorial integrity will bring serious consequences. We regularly emphasize our expectations, calling against the use of force, and continuously monitor the situation.”

“Armenia is a close partner and friend of the United States, and we look forward to working with the Armenian authorities to strengthen Armenia’s political and economic security,” the United States Department of State said.