BRUSSELS – The European Parliament has adopted two reports on EU foreign, security and defense policy, on February 28, which call on the EC to apply sanctions against Azerbaijan and strengthen the mandate of the EU mission in Armenia.

The reports calls for readiness to apply targeted and individual sanctions against the perpetrators of aggression, without necessarily limiting these sanctions solely to the political and military circles associated with President Aliyev. Additionally, it suggests suspending the import of oil and natural gas from Azerbaijan in the event of any military aggression. MEPs demand protection of Armenian religious and cultural heritage sites under Azerbaijani control

The MEPs also call into question Azerbaijan’s eligibility to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024, while the country plans to increase its fossil fuel production by a third over the next decade.

According to the members of the European Parliament, the risks of a resumption of military operations in the South Caucasus are a cause for serious concern and underscore the need for more active engagement by the EU in the region.

The report welcomes the establishment of the EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA), which aims to contribute to increased security in the region by reducing the number of incidents in Armenia’s conflict-affected and border regions, thereby decreasing the level of risk to the population.

The adopted reports call not only to strengthen and extend the mandate of the EUMA, but also to deploy monitors along Armenia’s border with Türkiye.

The EEAS is called upon to be ready to provide the necessary technical assistance to Armenia through the European Peace Facility so that Armenia reviews its current military alliances, as this will strengthen the country’s resilience in the context of ensuring security, independence and sovereignty.