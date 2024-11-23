BAKU – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticized Azerbaijan’s human rights record during her first appearance at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP29, hosted in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

“The arrests of media activists and members of the opposition are very worrying,” Baerbock stated.

She specifically highlighted the Azerbaijani government’s refusal to allow prominent critic Gubad Ibadoghlu, who is under house arrest, to leave the country.

“Regardless of this climate conference, the human rights situation has always been a key topic in political discussions between Germany and the government of Azerbaijan. The human rights situation in Azerbaijan is alarming. The arrests of media representatives, activists, and opposition figures are deeply concerning. As the German foreign minister, I must emphasize that the entry ban imposed on 76 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is entirely unacceptable. This ban affects German members of the Bundestag and contradicts Azerbaijan’s obligations as a member of the Council of Europe,” Baerbock stated.

She added that addressing the human rights situation was critical alongside the climate discussions at the conference.

At the same time, Baerbock stressed that the summit must achieve significant progress in combating the climate crisis, which she described as the greatest security policy challenge of our time.