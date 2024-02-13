Author
Armenian weightlifter Alexandra Grigoryan, 19,  has won gold medal at the European Weightlifting Championships, which started on February 12 in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

The Armenian weightlifter registered the result of 196 kg (81+115). She also won a small gold medal in the clean and jerk event.

The second representative of Armenia, European bronze medalist, participant of the Olympic Games in Tokyo Izabella Yaylyan, took  7th place in the weight category. She registered a result of 180 kg (80+100).

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Armenia’s Malkhas Amoyan has won the title of European champion for the third time at the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships held in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

World champion Malkhas Amoyan, who has already qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris, beat two-time European vice-champion Yunus Emre Bashar from Turkey in the final of the 77 kg weight category 7:0.

