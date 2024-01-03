Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — A senior U.S. military official recently visited Armenia to aid in crafting the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) development objectives and policy of the Armenian military, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.

“USEUCOM’s [U.S. European Command] CSM [Command Sergeant Major] Robert Abernethy recently visited Armenia to aid in crafting, formalizing & pre-producing NCO development objectives & policy for the Enlisted Forces of the Armenian military,” the embassy said. “Strong partnerships for a stronger future!”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Summer Camp TUMO Armenia

Camp TUMO is back in 2023! Camp TUMO is a summer program…

Armenian Council of America Message Delivered by Natalie Sarafian During Times Square Commemoration

Reverend Clergy, Honorable members of Congress, dear friends and fellow Armenians, 1915 –…

Armenia Marks 94th Anniversary of the First Republic

SARTARAPAT — President Serzh Sarkisian, accompanied by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme…

U.S. Government Experts ‘Explain’ Sanctions on Iran to Armenian Government and Banks

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — A team of U.S. officials has visited Armenia to…