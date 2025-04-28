By MELISSA MARKARIDIAN SELVERIAN

“Yerakhdakedootyoon!” The Armenian word for appreciation! That feeling toward America and a strong pride in the Armenian story are the driving forces behind the Armenian Heritage Walk project of Philadelphia, said a proud Kurk Selverian, chairman of the project board, to an exuberant Armenian community as they broke ground on the landmark endeavor outside the renowned Philadelphia Museum of Art on a sunny Sunday, April 27.

A crowd of hundreds gathered on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway across from the north entrance of the museum to celebrate the historic expansion of a parcel where a 22-foot-tall statue of the mythical Armenian figure Young Meher has stood for 50 years. Created by artist Khoren Der Harootian and presented by the Armenian community as a gift of thanks to America on its 200th birthday in 1976, the statue that symbolizes the courage and faith of the Armenian people will remain a centerpiece of the new Walk that will be unveiled in time for the nation’s 250th birthday in April 2026. Groundbreaking fundraising chair Karolyn Chebookjian reflected on the historic undertaking by forebears who brought Young Meher to its original stand as she exalted the present-day community for “embarking on an extraordinary journey that far exceeds that monumental effort.”

The winding trail will feature beautiful and meaningful lighted artwork stations and natural elements of Armenian and American origin intended to draw visitors of every race, religion, and creed. Each piece will be designed and installed to inspire guests to reflect on the value of cultural diversity as they walk through the story of the Armenian people who, though exiled in genocide, found a new home in America and made a lasting contribution to it. Phase 1 of the project includes construction of the walkway and restoration of the Young Meher statue. Phase 2 will feature selection and installation of the art.

Selverian commended the Philadelphia Armenian community – its five churches, day school, and numerous organizations – for a unified effort to make this dream a reality, heralding that “unity is power!” He gave special thanks to the City of Philadelphia for its collaboration through the arduous but rewarding process of gaining approvals for design and construction.

Groundbreaking committee chairperson Yn. Arpy Minasian offered welcoming words and highlighted the significance of the majestic Walk. Describing age-old boulders that were transported all the way from Armenia to America to flank the plot, she likened them to the strength of the Armenian people, exclaiming, “Like these boulders, we are unbreakable!” In recognition of the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and in honor of those who fought to defend Artsakh in recent years, she added, “We the Armenian people endure… The harder they strike, the taller we stand… We will remember, and we will always prevail!” Community member Antranig Garibian took the podium to pay tribute to Pennsylvania House Resolution PA HR171 that named April 24, 2025, as Pennsylvania’s Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1923 and reminded guests that Armenians have friends throughout the state. Stone and soil from the historic Armenian cities of Akhtamar, Ani, Ararat, Sepastia, and Van were added to a time capsule to symbolize the resilience and perseverance of the Armenian people through the generations.

Students of the Armenian Sisters Academy and flutist Kevork Kechichian graced the afternoon with enriching Armenian song and dance. The Hamazkayin Akhtamar Choral Group led gatherers in the singing of the American and Armenian national anthems. Clergy offered invocation and blessings. Those in attendance included Very Rev. Fr. Boghos Tinkjian of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Fr. Armash Bagdasarian of St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Fr. Hakob Gevorgyan of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, Rev. Fr. Asadur Minasian of St. Mark’s Armenian Catholic Church, Rev. Dr. Heather C. Ohaneson of Armenian Martyrs’ Congregational Church, and Sister Emma Moussayan of the Armenian Sisters Academy. While a rescheduling of the program from April 26 to April 27 because of rain made them unable to attend, His Grace Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese; His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy; and His Excellency Bishop Mikael Mouradian, Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg in the USA and Canada sent their blessings in written messages. Two large video screens projected the day’s events and ran moving images of the Young Meher dedication of 1976 and Armenia landscapes.

Selverian and Chebookjian saluted the entire Armenian community, recognizing them as the backbone of the project and asking for their continued support to realize fundraising goals. To date, nearly $5 million has been collected toward the

massive undertaking. They offered special thanks to board members, architect Simon Koumjian III, generous donors, and the many committee members. All attendants were invited to sign their names to stones to be laid in the Walk’s foundation. Donations were accepted at the end of the program, as refreshments were served.

Board members include Steven Barsamian, Esq.; Karolyn Chebookjian, Harry S. Cherken, Jr., Esq.; David Hoplamazian, Ned Moore, Michael Santerian, Kurk Selverian, and Nanette Zakian. Groundbreaking committee members include Yn. Arpy Minasian, chair; Aram Frounjian, Aram Hovagimian, Vahe Minasian, Sarah Selverian, and Lena Ohanessian Streeter. Among the organizations and individuals thanked for their contributions to the event were the Armenian Sisters Academy, ACYOA youth, AYF youth, Gary Altoonian, photography; Aram Hovagimian, video; Karen Bogosian and Visual Sound, audio/video equipment; Flowers by Nora, Friends of Armenian Heritage Walk, ice cream truck; and the Philadelphia police.