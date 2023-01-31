NEW YORK, NY – The Peacebuilding & Human Rights Institute at Columbia University will host a virtual discussion titled, “Preventing a Second Armenian Genocide: Azerbaijan Closes the Lachin Corridor and Makes Artsakh Unlivable in a Bid to Depopulate the Territory,” on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:30 am EST.

Panelists include Ruben Vardanyan, State Minister of Artsakh, and Van Z. Krikorian, Co-Chair of the Armenian Assembly of America. The discussion will be moderated by David L. Phillips, Director of the Program on Peacebuilding and Human Rights at Columbia University, who leads Columbia’s Artsakh Atrocities Project.

The virtual event will take place via Zoom. Please register here.