Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia Will Declare Turkish-Armenian Protocols Null and Void, Says President Sarkisian
ArmeniaFeaturedNewsPolitics

Armenia Will Declare Turkish-Armenian Protocols Null and Void, Says President Sarkisian

September 19, 2017

NEW YORK — Armenia has never made the recognition of the Armenian Genocide a precondition for the normalization of the bilateral relations with Turkey, Armenian President Serzh Sarkisian said in his speech in the 72nd UN General Assembly in New York.

“It was upon the initiative of Armenia that a normalization process was launched, resulting in the conclusion of the Zürich protocols in October 2009.

Up to this day, those documents have not been ratified, instead, they have landed in some dark drawers of the official Ankara. The Government of Turkey came up with preposterous preconditions for their ratification that run counter to the letter and spirit of the Protocols. I expressed the clear-cut views of the Armenian people on this issue three years ago, when I spoke from this eminent podium. Now the time has come for additional explanations”, the President said.

He emphasized that the leadership of Turkey are mistaken if they think that those documents can be held hostage forever and ratified only at the most opportune occasion from their very point of view.

“The Protocols were negotiated in the existing circumstances in order to find solutions to the actually existing issues. Armenia will declare those two Protocols null and void since they continuously lacked any positive progress towards their implementation. We will enter the spring of 2018 without those, as our experience has demonstrated, futile Protocols.

Armenia, nevertheless, continues to believe that any two neighboring states need to establish and enjoy normal relations in order to address all possible disagreements between them and find solutions to such a discord”, the President said.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Armenian-Azerbaijani Presidential Summit on the Agenda

July 23, 2015

Armenia, Iran Plan Cross-Border ‘Friendship Park’

July 18, 2012

Armenia, Russia FMs Discusss Bilateral Ties, Karabakh Peace Process

January 20, 2017

Armenian Police Accused of Covering Up 2016 Violence Against Journalists

July 24, 2017

Panel of Eleven Federal Appeals Judges Hears Oral Argument on Armenian Genocide Era Insurance Recovery Suit

December 18, 2011

French President to Visit Armenia on April 24

January 29, 2015

Erdogan Lashes Out at Armenian Diaspora

March 19, 2015

Armenian National Congress and Governing Coalition First Ever Meeting

July 19, 2011

Baku Declares Nagorno-Karabakh Airspace a No-Fly Zone

November 13, 2014

Arthur Abraham Retains WBO Super Middleweight Title

November 22, 2015

Leave a Comment























 