JERUSALEM — A massive and coordinated physical attack was launched on bishops, priests, deacons, seminarians and other Armenian community members in Jerusalem, Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.

Several priests, students of the Armenian Theological Academy and indigenous Armenians were seriously injured in the attack.

Over 30 armed provocateurs in ski-masks with lethal and less-than-lethal weaponry including powerful nerve-agents that have incapacitated dozens of our clergy broke into the grounds of the Cow’s Garden and began their vicious assault. We stress again, several priests, deacons and students of the Armenian Theological Academy along with indigenous Armenians are seriously injured. Armenian clerics in Jerusalem are fighting for their lives against impune provocateurs.

“This is the criminal response we have received for the submission of a lawsuit to the District Court of Jerusalem for the Cow’s Garden, which was officially received by the Court less than 24 hours ago. This is how the Australian-Israeli businessman Danny Rothman (Rubenstein) and George Warwar (Hadad) react to legal procedures,” the Patriarchate said.

“The Armenian Patriarchate’s existential threat is now a physical reality. Bishops, Priests, Deacons, Seminarians, and indigenous Armenians are fighting for their very lives on the ground. We are calling on authorities around the world and the International Media to help us save the Armenian Quarter from a violent demise that is being locally supported by unnamed entities,” the statement reads.

The Patriarchate calls on the Israeli Government and Police to start an investigation against Danny Rothman (Rubenstein) and George Warwar (Hadad) for organizing their continuous criminal attacks on the Armenian Patriarchate and Community, attacks which seem to have no end in sight.

“Israel is a State of law and order and such criminal behavior cannot be tolerated and go unpunished,” the Patriarchate said.